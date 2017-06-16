FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Britain appoints New Zealander to senior trade role
#UK
June 16, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 2 months ago

Britain appoints New Zealander to senior trade role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain has appointed a former New Zealand trade negotiator, Crawford Falconer, as its chief advisor on trade talks, just days before exit talks with the European Union are due to begin.

Falconer brings 25 years of experience in trade and public service, and will advise international trade minister Liam Fox, Britain's newly formed department for international trade said on Friday.

He will be tasked with developing and negotiating free trade agreements and market access deals with non-EU countries and shaping trade deals on specific sectors or products.

Brexit talks are due to start next week, even though Prime Minister Theresa May is still in talks to reach a parliamentary majority following an election last week.

A New Zealand and UK dual-national, Falconer has worked within trade at the New Zealand foreign office and was New Zealand's Ambassador to the World Trade Organization.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Janet Lawrence

