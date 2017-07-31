FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019 - Hammond
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 6 days ago

Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019 - Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond waits to greet Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Carrie Lam, at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain September 26, 2016.Neil Hall

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Britain will seek to deepen ties with trading partners around the world, including Brazil, as it prepares to leave the European Union by March 2019, chancellor of the exchequer Phillip Hammond said on Monday during a visit to Brasilia.

Hammond said the British departure from the EU will not be postponed or delayed. "We will seek to build up our trade in both directions with those partners over the coming years, as we leave the EU, and once again have the ability to conclude bilateral trade deals with friends and allies around the world," Hammond said at a news conference.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

