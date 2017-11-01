FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher chance of no deal if EU exit talks do not move on quickly - minister
#UK
November 1, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in a day

Higher chance of no deal if EU exit talks do not move on quickly - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The longer it takes for Britain and the European Union to start negotiations on their future relationship after Brexit, the higher the chance of a no deal scenario, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An anti Brexit protester adjusts his EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

“I think it’s unreasonable (not to move the Brexit talks forward) given the business interests across the European Union and given the interests of international investors,” Fox told a committee of lawmakers.

“The trouble is that the later these discussions begin, the higher the chance of not reaching a deal on time become.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
