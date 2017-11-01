FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suggestions Britain must be punished over Brexit are regrettable - minister
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
Special Report
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
November 1, 2017 / 10:56 AM / a day ago

Suggestions Britain must be punished over Brexit are regrettable - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Language suggesting that Britain should be punished for leaving the European Union is “regrettable”, as are any suggestions from London that officials do not want to negotiate a Brexit deal, trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An anti Brexit protester adjusts his EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Answering questions from lawmakers, Fox also said it was “inconceivable” that the open skies agreement between the United States and the EU would not continue to include Britain once it has left the bloc in March 2019.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.