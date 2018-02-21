FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

Britain still wants Brexit implementation phase of around two years - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still wants an implementation phase with the European Union of around two years, a government source said on Wednesday, saying there was no change in the government’s Brexit policy.

The EU has said it wants the transition phase after Brexit to end no later than Dec. 31, 2020, which would coincide with the end of the EU’s current seven-year budget period.

“The EU wants a transition of 21 months, we want a period of around 24 months,” the source said, adding that Prime Minister Theresa May has previously ruled out the implementation phase dragging on beyond the around two-year period.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

