UK Brexit minister to set out transition aims on Friday - BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis will set out Britain’s approach to a post-EU membership transition period, the BBC’s political editor said on Thursday.

Davis will say that Britain wants to remain in deals such as the EU’s free trade deal with Canada after Brexit, Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

“Hear Davis will say govt wants to stay in deals like CETA after Brexit,” Kuenssberg wrote.

“UK intent on doing trade deals during transition, to sign on dotted line the moment its over, and to say need some kind of process so UK has voice at the table during that time.”