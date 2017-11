LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that there should be a free trade agreement between the United States and Britain after it leaves the European Union, a BBC journalist reported on Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“There should be a FTA between us once the UK is on its own,” Ross said according to a BBC journalist on Twitter reporting the content of an interview with him.