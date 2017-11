LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will debate the Brexit withdrawal bill on Dec. 4, and on a further four days in the month, the leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The EU Withdrawal Bill, which faces much opposition in parliament, aims to sever political, financial and legal ties with the bloc and “copy and paste” many European rules and regulations into British law after the country leaves the European Union.