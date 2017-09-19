PM expected to offer to fill post-Brexit EU budget hole - FT

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The British government has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel to expect Prime Minister Theresa May this week to offer to fill a post-Brexit European Union budget hole of at least 20 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister's EU adviser Oliver Robbins assured his European counterparts that May's Friday speech in Florence would include the offer, the FT reported, citing officials briefed on the discussions. (on.ft.com/2xbJc1I)