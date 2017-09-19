PM expected to offer to fill post-Brexit EU budget hole - FT

(Reuters) - The British government has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel to expect Prime Minister Theresa May this week to offer to fill a post-Brexit European Union budget hole of at least 20 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The prime minister's EU adviser Oliver Robbins assured his European counterparts that May's Friday speech in Florence would include the offer, the FT reported, citing officials briefed on the discussions. (on.ft.com/2xbJc1I)
Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru