a month ago
Germany's Schaeuble hopes UK realises Brexit vote was mistake
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 4:30 PM / a month ago

Germany's Schaeuble hopes UK realises Brexit vote was mistake

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany June 28, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that he hoped Britain would ultimately realise that it made a mistake with Brexit.

"I hope that the rest of Europe will do so well that the British realise at some point that they made a mistake," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin.

"Whether two years will be sufficient I'm not sure," he added, referring to the deadline for Britain's exit.

Schaeuble also said that changes to the EU treaty were "practically impossible" in the current environment, meaning that closer integration must be done on an intergovernmental basis.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

