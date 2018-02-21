Britain's farmers union elects first female president

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s National Farmers Union on Wednesday elected its first female president, Minette Batters, as the industry prepares for its biggest upheaval in decades.

The country’s decision to leave the European Union in March 2019 means that agricultural policy will no longer be decided in Brussels and farmers will have to compete for government funds with departments such as health and education.

Batters had previously been the NFU’s deputy president.

She runs a diversified, mixed farming business that includes horse livery, a wedding and corporate events venue, and a catering business specialising in home-grown produce in Wiltshire in south-west England.

Her predecessor, Meurig Raymond, announced his intention to step down late last year.