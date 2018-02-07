FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
February 7, 2018 / 5:30 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UK parliament tells regulator to deliver RBS report by Feb. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament’s Treasury Committee ordered regulators to publish a report into Royal Bank of Scotland’s mistreatment of small business customers by Feb. 16.

“The Financial Conduct Authority has lost control over the timing or content of further public disclosures from it,” committee chair Nicky Morgan said on Wednesday after hearing testimony from the FCA’s chief executive, Andrew Bailey.

“A version of the report is in the hands of third parties, it has been selectively reported by the media, and it may enter the public domain at any time,” she added.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.