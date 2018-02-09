Parliament committee 'pleased' regulator working to provide RBS report

LONDON (Reuters) - The chair of a British parliamentary committee said on Friday she was pleased that the country’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was trying to make available a report into historic misconduct by Royal Bank of Scotland.

The FCA said earlier on Friday that legal restrictions made it “highly unlikely” it could publish the report into RBS’s treatment of small businesses by a Feb. 16 deadline set by the committee, though it would provide lawmakers with a confidential copy on request.

“I am pleased to see that the FCA is trying to get the report agreed for publication or handed to the Committee to meet its deadline,” Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan said in response.