Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - At least 30 people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a fire engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in central London, the ambulance service said.

"We can confirm that we have taken 30 patients to five hospitals," London Ambulance Service said.