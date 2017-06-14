London fire brigade says still working to get tower block fire under control

Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Fire crews are still working to bring a fire at a London apartment block under control but it is not in danger of collapsing, the London Fire Brigade said on Wednesday.

Fire engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London in the early hours of Wednesday, killing some people, injuring at least 50 more and trapping some residents asleep inside the towering inferno.

"Our crews are still working to bring the #GrenfellTower fire under control and are carrying out systematic searches," London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

"Our specialist urban search and rescue crews and a structural engineer have checked the building and said that it is not in danger of collapsing and that it is safe for our crews to be in there."