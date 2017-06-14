FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Structural engineer monitoring stability of London tower block hit by fire
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 months ago

Structural engineer monitoring stability of London tower block hit by fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A structural engineer is checking the stability of a 24-storey London apartment block which was engulfed by a fire that left a number of fatalities and over 50 people injured, the fire brigade said on Wednesday.

"We have got a structural engineer, who in conjunction with my urban search and rescue advisor, is monitoring the stability of the building," London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

"At the moment the building continues to be safe for our crews to go and work in."

Cotton also said crews had only reached as far as the 19th and 20th floors of the building so far.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, James Davey and David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.