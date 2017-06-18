FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government did respond to fire safety recommendations, Philip Hammond says
#UK Top News
June 18, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 months ago

Government did respond to fire safety recommendations, Philip Hammond says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street, London, March 14, 2017.Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday the government had acted on safety recommendations after an earlier fire in London in 2009, but it would wait for the public inquiry to make changes in regulation.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure after a devastating fire in an apartment block in London trapped people in their beds and killed 58 people last week. Opposition politicians say the government ignored recommendations from a 2013 review after another London fire killed six people.

"We have looked, obviously, at those recommendations and what has happened to them. My assessment is that we have responded correctly and appropriately to those recommendations," Phillip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Larry King

