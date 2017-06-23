FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK orders immediate examination into Hotpoint fridge after London fire
#UK
June 23, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

UK orders immediate examination into Hotpoint fridge after London fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had ordered an immediate examination of a Hotpoint fridge freezer model after police said a deadly London tower block fire began in one such appliance.

"This product, which was manufactured between 2006 and 2009, has not been subject to product recalls and this testing will establish whether any further action is required," business minister Greg Clark said in a statement.

"I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

