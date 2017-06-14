FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
PM May deeply saddened by loss of life in London tower block fire - spokesman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

PM May deeply saddened by loss of life in London tower block fire - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cyclist rides near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was deeply saddened by the loss of life in a fire at a London tower block which killed at least six people and injured more than 70 others.

Fire engulfed a 24-storey housing block in central London in the early hours on Wednesday in an inferno that trapped residents as they slept.

"The prime minister is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the Grenfell Tower and is being kept constantly updated on the situation," a spokesman said.

May has asked for a cross-government meeting, chaired by police and fire minister Nick Hurd, to take place at 1500 GMT to coordinate the response and make sure the government is ready to help emergency services and local authorities, he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.