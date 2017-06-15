May arrives at burnt tower block in London - Reuters photographer

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, visits the scene of a tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived on Thursday at the tower block in west London that was destroyed by fire, a Reuters photographer said.

A photograph taken by Peter Nicholls showed May walking with a group of firefighters, with a fire truck nearby.

Authorities have confirmed that 12 people were killed in the blaze at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington and the toll is expected to rise further.