2 months ago
May arrives at burnt tower block in London - Reuters photographer
#UK Top News
June 15, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 2 months ago

May arrives at burnt tower block in London - Reuters photographer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, visits the scene of a tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived on Thursday at the tower block in west London that was destroyed by fire, a Reuters photographer said.

A photograph taken by Peter Nicholls showed May walking with a group of firefighters, with a fire truck nearby.

Authorities have confirmed that 12 people were killed in the blaze at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington and the toll is expected to rise further.

Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper

