FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
London fire inquiry being prepared, PM May knows people want quick answers - spokeswoman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 19, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 2 months ago

London fire inquiry being prepared, PM May knows people want quick answers - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - The terms of reference for a public inquiry into a fire at a London tower block that killed 79 people are being drafted and Prime Minister Theresa May knows people want answers quickly on the disaster, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman also said the government, which has been accused of a slow and insensitive response to the Grenfell Tower fire, had now contacted all local authorities in England asking them to identify any safety concerns in light of the tragedy.

May did not support a proposal put forward by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party to seize unoccupied properties to rehouse survivors of the fire.

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.