Ninety-five buildings fail safety tests after London fire - PM

Passers-by look at posters and messages of condolence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in a street near the tower, in north London, Britain, June 25, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Ninety-five buildings have failed safety tests introduced after at least 79 people were killed in a fire that ravaged a tower block in west London earlier this month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are at a position where 95 buildings in 32 local authority areas have now failed the tests and that remains a 100 percent failure rate," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister said there would need to be a major national investigation into what had gone wrong when cladding which is failing the tests had been fitted on buildings across the country over a number of decades."