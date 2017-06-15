FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

May orders full public inquiry into deadly tower block fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, visits the scene of a tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people early on Wednesday morning.

"Right now, people want answers and it's absolutely right and that's why I am today ordering a full public inquiry into this disaster. We need to know what happened, we need to have an explanation of this," she said on Thursday.

"People deserve answers, the inquiry will give them."

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

