2 months ago
May to visit those injured in London tower block blaze
#UK Top News
June 16, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 months ago

May to visit those injured in London tower block blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister, Theresa May, visits the scene of a tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday visit those injured in a deadly London tower block fire after facing fierce criticism for attending the site but not meeting with residents.

May pledged on Thursday to hold a public inquiry into a fire that engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after meeting with the emergency services.

But she has been widely attacked for not meeting with residents, sending ministers to do so instead.

Reporting by William Jamed, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

