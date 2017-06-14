FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 2 months ago

More than 50 people injured in London tower block fire - ambulance service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows as firefighters tackle a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 50 people have been taken to hospital on Wednesday after a fire engulfed a 24-storey apartment block in central London, the city's ambulance service said.

Earlier the fire brigade said several people had been killed in the huge fire in the block, where several hundred people lived.

"We have now taken over 50 patients to five hospitals across London following the incident at Grenfell Tower," London Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations, Stuart Crichton, said in a statement on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

