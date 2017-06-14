FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May promises 'proper' investigation into London tower block fire
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 2 months ago

May promises 'proper' investigation into London tower block fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May promised there would be a full investigation into the cause of a fire that ripped through a London tower block killing 12 residents and injuring dozens more as they slept on Wednesday.

"In due course when the scene is secure, when it is possible to identify the cause of this fire, there will be proper investigation and if there are any lessons to be learned, they will be and action will be taken," she said in televised statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

