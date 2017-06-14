FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Norway's Protector is insurer in London tower fire
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 2 months ago

Norway's Protector is insurer in London tower fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Firefighters tackle a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Toby Melville

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Protector Forsikring (PROTCT.OL) is involved as an insurer in the fire that engulfed a 24-storey block of flats in London, the company said on Wednesday.

"As the insurance provider for Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Protector Forsikring ASA is involved in the tragic fire in Grenfell Tower," the company said in a statement.

"Our thoughts go to the people who lived in the building and their families. Protector will work closely with the local authorities and the rescue teams," it said.

The cost of the fire will mainly be picked up by Protector's reinsurance program, and the impact on earnings is expected to be negligible, the company said.

Protector shares were down 2.1 percent at 70 Norwegian crowns ($8.31) at 0723 GMT.

($1 = 8.4229 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely

