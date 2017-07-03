FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests after London fire
July 2, 2017 / 3:22 PM / a month ago

Britain says 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests after London fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Grenfell Tower, destroyed in a catastrophic fire, is seen from another area of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, in London, Britain July 2, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Some 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests carried out after a fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month, the British government said on Sunday.

Officials are conducting tests on some 600 high-rise buildings across England after fire ravaged the Grenfell tower block in west London on June 14.

The Department for Communities said in a statement that the cladding from 181 high-rise buildings in 51 local authority areas had failed tests.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kevin Liffey

