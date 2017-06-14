FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Six dead in London tower block fire, toll expected to rise - police
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

Six dead in London tower block fire, toll expected to rise - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Six people have been confirmed dead in a huge fire at a London tower block and the death toll is expected to rise, police said on Wednesday.

Fire engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London in the early hours of Wednesday. More than 50 people were injured and some residents were trapped inside the towering inferno.

"We can confirm six fatalities at this time following the fire in North Kensington," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "These are very early stages and we do expect that figure to rise."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

