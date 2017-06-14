FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from London tower block fire rises to 12
#UK Top News
June 14, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 2 months ago

Death toll from London tower block fire rises to 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A firefighter directs a jet of water at a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - At least 12 people died in the huge fire that engulfed a London tower block on Wednesday and the toll is likely to rise further, police said.

"Sadly I can confirm that there are now 12 people who have died, that we know of, this is going to be a long and complex recovery operation and I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase beyond those 12," Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

More than 200 firefighters, backed up by 40 fire engines, fought for hours to try to bring the Grenfell Tower block blaze - one of the most treacherous seen in London for a generation - under control.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; editing by Estelle Shirbon

