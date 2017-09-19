FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London firefighters responding to warehouse fire in Tottenham
September 18, 2017 / 9:07 PM / a month ago

London firefighters responding to warehouse fire in Tottenham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - London Fire Brigade said on Monday it was responding to a large fire at a warehouse and storage units on White Hart Lane in Tottenham district in North London.

Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters were at the scene, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

“This is a large fire and has produced a lot of smoke in the air. As a precaution, local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.” station manager Sam Kazmanli said.

The cause of the fire was not known at this stage, the fire department said.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

