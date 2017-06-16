Some people leave town hall fire protest in London - Reuters witness
Reuters Staff
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Kensington Town Hall, following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.Stefan Wermuth
LONDON (Reuters) - Some people left a local town hall on Friday after storming the building in protest at a deadly London tower block fire, Reuters reporters at the scene said.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge