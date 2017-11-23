FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warehouse fire sends huge clouds of smoke across London skyline
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
November 23, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a day ago

Warehouse fire sends huge clouds of smoke across London skyline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A fire at an industrial estate sent clouds of smoke billowing across London on Thursday morning.

Smoke is seen billowing into the sky during a fire at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London, Britain November 23, 2017, in this still image taken from social media video. TWITTER/ @WRIGHT211289/via REUTERS

London’s fire brigade said 81 firefighters and 12 fire engines were battling the blaze at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London.

The smoke clouds could be seen against a clear blue sky from as far away as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east of the capital.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.