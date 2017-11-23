Warehouse fire sends huge clouds of smoke across London skyline

LONDON (Reuters) - A fire at an industrial estate sent clouds of smoke billowing across London on Thursday morning.

Smoke is seen billowing into the sky during a fire at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London, Britain November 23, 2017, in this still image taken from social media video. TWITTER/ @WRIGHT211289/via REUTERS

London’s fire brigade said 81 firefighters and 12 fire engines were battling the blaze at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London.

The smoke clouds could be seen against a clear blue sky from as far away as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east of the capital.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.