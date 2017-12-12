FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBL Company says pipeline flow curbs to Britain to be lifted
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 2:59 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BBL Company says pipeline flow curbs to Britain to be lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BBL Company, which operates the gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain, said on Tuesday a restriction on gas flows to the UK will lifted from 1600 GMT.

BBL earlier said it would not be able to meet all requests for gas following a flow restriction at a compression station at the Bacton terminal in the UK.

The pipeline flows gas from the Netherlands to Britain, where a major North Sea pipeline system outage, Russian supply disruptions to Europe and output reductions in Norway have caused gas prices to surge.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.