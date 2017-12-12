BBL Company says pipeline flow curbs to Britain to be lifted

LONDON (Reuters) - BBL Company, which operates the gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain, said on Tuesday a restriction on gas flows to the UK will lifted from 1600 GMT.

BBL earlier said it would not be able to meet all requests for gas following a flow restriction at a compression station at the Bacton terminal in the UK.

The pipeline flows gas from the Netherlands to Britain, where a major North Sea pipeline system outage, Russian supply disruptions to Europe and output reductions in Norway have caused gas prices to surge.