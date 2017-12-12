BBL Company says pipeline flow curbs to Britain to be lifted

LONDON (Reuters) - BBL Company, which operates the gas pipeline between the Netherlands and Britain, said on Tuesday a restriction on gas flows to the UK will lifted from 1600 GMT.
BBL earlier said it would not be able to meet all requests for gas following a flow restriction at a compression station at the Bacton terminal in the UK.
The pipeline flows gas from the Netherlands to Britain, where a major North Sea pipeline system outage, Russian supply disruptions to Europe and output reductions in Norway have caused gas prices to surge.
Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens and Adrian Croft