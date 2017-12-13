Flows return to normal through BBL Netherlands-Britain gas pipeline

LONDON (Reuters) - Gas flows through the BBL gas pipeline, which connects Britain and the Netherlands returned to normal at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, operator BBL Company said on Wednesday.

The disruption, which meant the company was not able to meet all requests for gas on Tuesday, was caused by a request from National Grid for the BBL to reduce flows, BBL said.

“No technical issue at the BBL station in Bacton (on Britain’s east coast) took place which caused the flow restriction,” BBL said.