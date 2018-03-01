British homes should not see gas supply disruption despite alert - government

LONDON (Reuters) - British households should see no disruption to their gas supply on Thursday, the government said, despite a warning by National Grid of a potential supply deficit.

A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge, northern England in this November 13, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

A cold snap and widespread snow has led to a sharp increase in gas demand which is used to heat as much as 80 percent of Britain’s homes.

“A Gas deficit warning is not triggered because the country is short of gas, but is one of the short-term measures that the National Grid can take to make sure supply meets demand,” a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in an email.