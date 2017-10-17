Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s “Big Four” supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Morrisons (MRW.L) was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) up 2.1 percent.

Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda (WMT.N) saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said.

Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continued their strong runs, with sales up 13.4 percent and 16.0 percent respectively.

Inflation in the period was 3.2 percent, Kantar said.

Market share and sales growth (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Oct. 8 2017 Oct. 9 2016 in sales

Tesco 27.9 28.2 2.1

Sainsbury’s 15.8 16.0 1.9

Asda 15.4 15.6 1.8

Morrisons 10.3 10.4 2.8

Aldi 6.8 6.2 13.4

Co-operative 6.2 6.5 -2.5

Lidl 5.2 4.6 16.0

Waitrose 5.3 5.4 2.3

Iceland 2.1 2.1 2.6

Ocado 1.4 1.3 8.7