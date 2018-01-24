Presidents Club to shut down after FT harassment report

LONDON (Reuters) - The Presidents Club, a British charity, said on Wednesday it would shut down and hold no further fundraising events after the Financial Times reported female hostesses were groped and harassed at a men-only gala it organised last week.

“The trustees have decided that the Presidents Club will not host any further fundraising events. Remaining funds will be distributed in an efficient manner to children’s charities and it will then be closed,” the organisation said in a statement.