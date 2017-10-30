FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 12:05 PM / in a day

May 'deeply concerned' over reports of sexual harassment in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is deeply concerned by media reports about the alleged misconduct of staff in parliament and believes any unwanted sexual behaviour is “completely unacceptable”, her spokesman said on Monday.

“She is deeply concerned at the recent media reports regarding the alleged mistreatment of staff by some members of parliament,” her spokesman told reporters. “She has been clear that any unwanted sexual behaviour is completely unacceptable in any walk of life and she strongly believes it’s important that those working in parliament are treated properly and fairly.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

