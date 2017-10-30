FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parliament Speaker - there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
October 30, 2017 / 3:49 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Parliament Speaker - there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Speaker of Britain’s parliament said on Monday there must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying among members of parliament, their staff and anyone else within the parliamentary estate after media reports about alleged misconduct.

“There must be zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying here at Westminster or elsewhere,” speaker John Bercow told parliament. Earlier, Theresa May’s spokesman said the British prime minister was deeply concerned about the reports of sexual harassment by some MPs.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.