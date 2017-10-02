FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain aims to give go-ahead to new Heathrow runway by next year
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
October 2, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 17 days ago

Britain aims to give go-ahead to new Heathrow runway by next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Passengers walk through Heathrow Terminal Three in London, Britain May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain is aiming to give the formal go-ahead to a third runway at Heathrow Airport in the first half of next year, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May backed a $22 billion (16.57 billion pounds) expansion of the London hub last October after decades of government indecision, but it is still consulting on the impact on air quality and overall aviation demand.

“Subject to the necessary consultation work and securing the backing of parliament, we are aiming to give it the formal go ahead in the first half of next year,” Grayling told the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference.

Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.