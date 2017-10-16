FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source
October 16, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 5 days ago

May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.

FILE PHOTO: An estate agent board is displayed outside a property in London, Britain July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The housing industry says Britain needs to build around 250,000 properties a year just to meet pent-up demand, which has pushed up prices and rents, stopping many younger people from getting onto the property ladder. The target is routinely missed.

PM May has called the housing market broken and vowed to spend an additional two billion pounds to create a new generation of affordable housing. The source, who declined to be named because the meeting is not public, said the meeting was expected to cover a range of issues facing the industry.

May’s office declined to comment on the meeting.

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

