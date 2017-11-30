UK house price growth weaker than expected in November - Nationwide

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth, which has slowed since last year’s Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.

Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

House prices rose 2.5 percent on the year, unchanged from the pace of growth in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted house price inflation would pick up to 2.7 percent.

On the month, prices rose 0.1 percent, slowing from an increase of 0.2 percent in October, Nationwide said.

The Reuters poll had predicted a monthly increase of 0.2 percent.