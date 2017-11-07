FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says minister's remarks offer no basis for action against jailed aid worker in Iran
November 7, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Britain says minister's remarks offer no basis for action against jailed aid worker in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Comments by British foreign minister Boris Johnson about the case of Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe can form no “justifiable basis” for further action against her, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. Ratcliffe Family Handout via REUTERS

“He reiterated his anxiety about the continued suffering of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family and hoped a solution would be reached soon,” the spokesman said about a phone call between Johnson and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier on Tuesday.

“The foreign secretary concluded by emphasising that his remarks could form no justifiable basis for further action in this case and urged the Iranian authorities to release Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe on humanitarian grounds.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
