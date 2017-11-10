FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling edges higher after upbeat UK data
November 10, 2017 / 9:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sterling edges higher after upbeat UK data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged up to the day’s highs after British industrial and manufacturing output printed above forecasts on Friday, though stocks and bonds remained in a narrow range.

FILE PHOTO - New one pound coins which comes into circulation today, are seen in Liverpool, Britain, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British industrial output increased in September at the fastest pace this year and the goods trade deficit improved, mostly upbeat official data showed on Friday.

The British pound rose 0.1 percent to the day’s highs at $1.3169 while gilt futures were broadly unchanged.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slid further to hit a session low, down 0.2 percent, after industrial output data boosted sterling.

Reporting by the London Markets Team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
