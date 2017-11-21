FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May says believes Northern Irish accord possible
November 21, 2017

May says believes Northern Irish accord possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to see more talks next week between Northern Ireland’s main parties, adding she believed an agreement to restore the devolved power-sharing government in the province could be reached.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“I believe that the differences between the parties, the issues that are dividing them, are very small ... issues around culture, identity, legacy, the future stability of the devolved institutions,” she said. “I believe a way forward can be found so agreement can be reached.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

