May says believes Northern Irish accord possible

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to see more talks next week between Northern Ireland’s main parties, adding she believed an agreement to restore the devolved power-sharing government in the province could be reached.

“I believe that the differences between the parties, the issues that are dividing them, are very small ... issues around culture, identity, legacy, the future stability of the devolved institutions,” she said. “I believe a way forward can be found so agreement can be reached.”