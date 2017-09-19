FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCA to implement European payments shake-up
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in a month

FCA to implement European payments shake-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will implement European Union rules aimed at opening the banking sector to greater competition.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), will also make payments cheaper and more secure.

The changes include a requirement for banks to open up their closely-guarded customer data to other firms, which can use it to offer better services, chipping away at banks’ dominance and ability to cross-sell their own products.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said in a statement that firms should ensure they understand what they need to do to get ready for the new regime.

The rule changes will affect banks and building societies as well as payment and e-money institutions, with fintech firms expected to benefit substantially from the changes.

PSD2 has to be implemented into national law by January 2018 - more than a year before Britain leaves the European Union.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.