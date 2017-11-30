FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCA starts civil proceedings over pension investment statements
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

FCA starts civil proceedings over pension investment statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun civil proceedings against Avacade and Alexandra Associates, alleging the firms made misleading statements about pension investments and carried out regulated activities in Britain without authorisation.

The logo of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The FCA on Thursday alleged that Avacade Ltd and Alexandra Associates (UK), trading as Avacade Future Solutions, promoted pensions and investments in alternative investments such as tree plantations.

The FCA wants customers affected to be compensated and injunctions to prevent further breaches of rules and is also bringing proceedings against three individuals, the market regulator said.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
