May says Russia trying to weaponise information
December 21, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 4 days ago

May says Russia trying to weaponise information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that Britain and Poland are concerned about Russian attempts to weaponise information.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a news conference with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May in Warsaw, Poland December 21, 2017. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT.

“We have agreed today to bolster our cooperation to counter Russian disinformation in the region .... we are both deeply concerned by Russia’s attempts to weaponise information,” she told reporters during a visit to Poland.

“The Kremlin is seeking to undermine the international rules-based system and it will not succeed.”

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
