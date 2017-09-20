FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leaders of far-right group charged with religiously aggravated harassment
#UK
September 20, 2017 / 2:21 PM / in a month

Leaders of far-right group charged with religiously aggravated harassment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leaders of a far-right British political group, Britain First, were charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment on Wednesday, police said.

Paul Golding, 35, and his deputy Jayda Fransen, 31, both from southeast London, were arrested in May over the distribution of leaflets in Kent to the east of London, and online videos they posted during a court trial.

The case involved a number a Muslim men who were later convicted of rape. Both were bailed to appear at Medway magistrates in Kent on Oct. 17.

The fringe group, which is opposed to all mass immigration and says it is not a racist but a loyalist movement, has staged a number of demonstrations around Britain, usually attracting a few hundred protesters.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

